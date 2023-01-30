 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment

Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, speaks Monday prior to the Indiana House voting 95-0 in favor of her proposal to require firefighting gear containing PFAS be labeled as such beginning July 1, 2024. House Bill 1341 now goes to the Senate.

 Screenshot

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer.

House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS.

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are used in firefighting equipment because they're heat- and moisture-resistant. But the chemicals can be absorbed through the skin, causing cancer and other health issues, studies show.

"The very equipment firefighters use to protect themselves may be causing long-term damage to their health, and they're already at a higher risk for cancer," Olthoff said.

Under her plan, PFAS could continue to be used in Indiana firefighting gear. The state-mandated label simply would let firefighters know if PFAS are in their equipment and perhaps encourage fire agencies to seek out non-PFAS options.

"We know that PFAS are in firefighting gear, so we need to do more to spread awareness about the issue and further encourage manufacturers to bring alternative options to the marketplace," Olthoff said.

Olthoff said the idea for the legislation was brought to her by a St. John volunteer firefighter. It's also supported by the Professional Firefighters of Indiana, the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association and the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.

The House voted 95-0 Monday to advance the measure to the Senate for a decision, likely in March or April, on sending it to the governor to be signed into law.

The 2020 General Assembly already prohibited the use of PFAS firefighting foam for training and testing purposes in most circumstances.

State Rep. Julie Olthoff

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point

 Provided
