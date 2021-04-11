Proposed soccer field scores goal with Winfield BZA

WINFIELD — Over the objections of some residents, the Board of Zoning Appeals is forwarding a favorable recommendation to the Town Council on a use variance for a proposed youth soccer field.

After hearing concerns about injuries, increased traffic, and noise pollution the BZA voted 4-1 Thursday to permit the soccer field use at 11025 State St.

Member Austin Holtz cast the lone nay vote following the continued public hearing and board vote. The hearing was continued, Project Engineer Dan Feltman explained, after a typographical error was discovered in the property line, resulting in an error in the legal advertisement.

Resident Terry Willie, who has lived in the area 30-plus years, lives three houses away from the proposed field. He claimed the field and resulting traffic and noise would negatively impact quality of life and property values.

Neighbor Shane Brezeal agreed, calling the proposal a “no win” for the town.

Much of the concern centered on the proximity of the soccer field to a horse ranch that has operated since 1973. Safety to horses and children was an issue for those who opposed the project.