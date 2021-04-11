 Skip to main content
Proposed soccer field scores goal with Winfield BZA
Proposed soccer field scores goal with Winfield BZA

WINFIELD — Over the objections of some residents, the Board of Zoning Appeals is forwarding a favorable recommendation to the Town Council on a use variance for a proposed youth soccer field.

After hearing concerns about injuries, increased traffic, and noise pollution the BZA voted 4-1 Thursday to permit the soccer field use at 11025 State St.

Member Austin Holtz cast the lone nay vote following the continued public hearing and board vote. The hearing was continued, Project Engineer Dan Feltman explained, after a typographical error was discovered in the property line, resulting in an error in the legal advertisement.

Resident Terry Willie, who has lived in the area 30-plus years, lives three houses away from the proposed field. He claimed the field and resulting traffic and noise would negatively impact quality of life and property values.

Neighbor Shane Brezeal agreed, calling the proposal a “no win” for the town.

Much of the concern centered on the proximity of the soccer field to a horse ranch that has operated since 1973. Safety to horses and children was an issue for those who opposed the project.

Kristine Moosmann, whose horse has been boarded at the ranch, said the soccer field would damage a long-standing business.

Virginia Fox, who has operated the horse ranch since 1977, said the existing soccer field has a 330-foot space between it and the ranch. The new field would remove that space, she said.

Fox’s other concerns included horses’ unpredictable behavior, dust from traffic, and danger to young athletes.

The proposed field, Fox said, “will totally disrupt everything we’ve done.”

Neighbor Lisa Previs asked BZA members to consider problems from increased traffic in an otherwise quiet area.

BZA approval came with several conditions, including no additional lighting at the field. The Plan Commission included additional conditions.

