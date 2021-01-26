Proposed tax change could whack budgets of six Lake County school districts

However, because most north Lake County properties already are at or near the property tax cap set by the Indiana Constitution, several school districts in that portion of the county would see a net revenue loss if the measure becomes law, according to estimates prepared by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

The largest annual revenue loss — $303,200 — would hit the Gary Community School Corp., which already has been taken over by the state due to past financial mismanagement.

According to LSA, Lake Ridge Schools would lose $229,900 a year; School City of Hobart $142,700; River Forest Community School Corp. $112,000; School City of Hammond $111,300; and Lake Station Community Schools $101,200.

Estimates show the remaining Lake County school corporations, and all other taxing districts in the county, would see negligible funding decreases, or increases in some cases.

The county itself would gain $452,900 in revenue, according to LSA.

State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, pleaded with Niemeyer to reconsider his proposal because several of the school corporations most significantly impacted by the legislation are in Randolph’s Senate district, and he knows they’re already experiencing financial difficulties.