Proposed tax change could whack budgets of six Lake County school districts

Six school districts serving students in north Lake County each could lose more than $100,000 in annual funding under legislation being debated at the Indiana General Assembly.
Senate Bill 70, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, would eliminate the $3.7 million supplemental property tax levy collected by Lake County and distributed to public school corporations throughout the county.
Niemeyer said the supplemental levy, established in the 1960s to direct a portion of Lake County tax receipts generated by the booming industrial cities in the northern portion of the county to financially struggling rural schools in the southern portion of the county, no longer makes sense in an era where the state funds 100% of student instructional costs, instead of relying primarily on locally generated tax revenue.
“I don’t know why we still have it. It doesn’t fit what we do in our budgets today, and it’s still there,” Niemeyer told the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Tuesday.
Records show only Lake, Dearborn and Ripley counties provide extra funding to schools using a supplemental county levy.
Under Niemeyer's plan, Lake County school corporations would be permitted to increase their operating tax levies to make up for the loss of funds that currently come through the county.
However, because most north Lake County properties already are at or near the property tax cap set by the Indiana Constitution, several school districts in that portion of the county would see a net revenue loss if the measure becomes law, according to estimates prepared by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
The largest annual revenue loss — $303,200 — would hit the Gary Community School Corp., which already has been taken over by the state due to past financial mismanagement.
According to LSA, Lake Ridge Schools would lose $229,900 a year; School City of Hobart $142,700; River Forest Community School Corp. $112,000; School City of Hammond $111,300; and Lake Station Community Schools $101,200.
Estimates show the remaining Lake County school corporations, and all other taxing districts in the county, would see negligible funding decreases, or increases in some cases.
The county itself would gain $452,900 in revenue, according to LSA.
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, pleaded with Niemeyer to reconsider his proposal because several of the school corporations most significantly impacted by the legislation are in Randolph’s Senate district, and he knows they’re already experiencing financial difficulties.
“$100,000 in one district and $300,000 in another one — that’s a large amount. That means a lot to them,” Randolph said. “Is there any way we can kind of change it so they will not be impacted to the degree that they are?”
In response, state Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, the committee chairman, decided to delay a committee vote on Niemeyer’s proposal for at least one week to allow more time for Lake County schools and other affected entities to assess the impact of the legislation.