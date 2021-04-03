 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proposed Valparaiso skate park pays homage to designer's childhood friend
alert urgent

Proposed Valparaiso skate park pays homage to designer's childhood friend

{{featured_button_text}}
Flounder lives on in proposed skate park

One of Dug Ketterman's preliminary designs for Valparaiso's new skate park shows a flounder design included as a tribute to Ray "Flounder" Wampler, Ketterman's childhood friend.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — The path to Valparaiso’s new skate park, and to Dug Ketterman’s career as a world-renowned skate park designer, begins with a fatal train wreck on an icy road in 1997.

Ketterman, then a Valparaiso High School junior, was driving a car with Ray “Flounder” Wampler and another passenger when a train T-boned the car. Wampler, known for his love of skateboarding, died in the crash.

That summer, Ketterman was invited to help design a skate park that was named for Flounder.

Flounder’s spirit is still at the center of the new park, in the form of a bowl shaped like a fish with a flounder logo on it.

The design isn’t completed yet, but it’s due in April.

More than 12,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since March 2020. There are real names, faces and human stories behind that staggering number. This Sunday, The Times partners with 11 Indiana news agencies to share the stories of dozens of “Hoosiers We’ve Lost” in a special print section and online presentation. Watch for it Sunday.

Ketterman, 41, is including a series of saw cuts that, if skated across on two wheels at the right speed, unlocks the song “Bro Hymn” by Pennywise, a tribute to fallen skaters. That musical tribute to Flounder comes from a song played at Wampler’s funeral that Ketterman found emotionally very moving.

Valparaiso’s skate park aims to appeal to all the senses.

“I’ve got everything in here but smell,” he said, and that might happen, too, as the landscaping plan is developed.

Ketterman was asked if designing a skate park for his hometown adds to the pressure. “Abso-freaking-lutely,” he said. “It is definitely the most personally challenging thing I’ve ever done,” including incredible stunts he’s designed for live television.

“I’ve designed everything from terrain for the beginner to the very best — things like 100-foot ramps and jumping out of buildings and stuff,” Ketterman said. “My designs have been built on all seven continents,” he said.

Ketterman is the founder of DugOut Design Studio, based in Portland, Oregon, which opened in 2016. He does all kinds of designs for extreme sports, including racetracks, stadium events, movies and television.

For Valparaiso, he has pushed for putting the skate park at the northwest corner of Fairgrounds Park, where it will be more visible as a showcase for the community. Public art will be incorporated into the park as well.

“We wanted it to be a focal point for people as they drive by,” said Kevin Nuppnau, assistant director of parks and recreation. The Valparaiso Creative Council is helping with the art component.

In community input sessions, he was able to figure out what the community wants. Now he is fitting all those elements into the topography of the land.

“These designs, they keep morphing until you get all these issues worked out,” he said, with a large stack of designs as he has been working on this park.

Not only should it be skatable, but also good for bikes and wheelchairs. Ketterman has reached out to Olympians and Paralympians to see what features they suggest.

“You’ve really got a real diversity of athlete here,” Parks and Recreation Director John Seibert said.

The skate park is a high priority for Valpo Parks because it replaces the former skate park at Rogers Lakewood Park.

“We were the first skate park in Northwest Indiana to be built,” Seibert said. “Now we want to be the cutting edge again of the next generation of skate parks.”

“Action sports are what a lot of young people are looking for in the community,” Seibert said.

“Our hope is that we design it in a way that inspires some tourism,” Nuppnau said.

Often, Ketterman doesn’t get to see his completed designs. However, this will be a grand opening he won’t miss.

Most-read stories from the past week

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

The most-read stories during the past week.

St. John loops into license plate reader technology
Local News
alert top story urgent

St. John loops into license plate reader technology

  • Mary Freda
  • Updated

The police department has added another tool to its crime-fighting arsenal. The town recently looped into local license plate reader (LPR) technology and hopes to soon install its own cameras in St. John. 

New Hard Rock Casino will be ready to roll May 14
Gambling
breaking top story urgent

New Hard Rock Casino will be ready to roll May 14

  • Dan Carden
  • Updated

The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will open to the public at 5 p.m. May 14, following a guitar smashing ceremony that will mark the completion of the $300 million Gary gaming facility.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Car driven by John Dillinger comes back to Crown Point

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts