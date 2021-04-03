Proposed Valparaiso skate park pays homage to designer's childhood friend

“I’ve designed everything from terrain for the beginner to the very best — things like 100-foot ramps and jumping out of buildings and stuff,” Ketterman said. “My designs have been built on all seven continents,” he said.

Ketterman is the founder of DugOut Design Studio, based in Portland, Oregon, which opened in 2016. He does all kinds of designs for extreme sports, including racetracks, stadium events, movies and television.

For Valparaiso, he has pushed for putting the skate park at the northwest corner of Fairgrounds Park, where it will be more visible as a showcase for the community. Public art will be incorporated into the park as well.

“We wanted it to be a focal point for people as they drive by,” said Kevin Nuppnau, assistant director of parks and recreation. The Valparaiso Creative Council is helping with the art component.

In community input sessions, he was able to figure out what the community wants. Now he is fitting all those elements into the topography of the land.

“These designs, they keep morphing until you get all these issues worked out,” he said, with a large stack of designs as he has been working on this park.