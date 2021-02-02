Public notices soon may no longer be available to Hoosiers in newspapers

Hoosiers soon may have to search rarely visited local government websites to look for official public notices, instead of continuing to find government budgets, tax rates, tax sales, and meeting times conveniently listed in their local newspapers and on news websites.

On Tuesday, the House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee voted 10-3 to eliminate mandatory newspaper publication of all public notices in favor of requiring localities to post notices on their website or their county's website.

The sponsor of House Bill 1498, state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, said technological changes have eliminated the need for printed notices, and local governments no longer should be required to pay for newspaper advertising to get a notice out to the public.

Under his plan, which now goes to the full House, mandatory public notice advertising would cease after June 30, 2022. Localities could continue newspaper publication after that date but would not be required to do so, Miller said.