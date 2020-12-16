Purchasing tug-of-war continues between Lake County Council, Commissioners

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is unlikely to find under his Christmas tree the eight body temperature scanner kiosks he wants to deploy at the entrances to the sheriff's department and the Lake County Jail as a precaution against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Commissioners did not have the opportunity to either approve or reject the proposal to spend $23,560 in taxpayer funds on the kiosks, since the Lake County Council did not forward the purchase to the commissioners for final approval.

"The council never sent it over to us," said Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond. "I know what they talked about at their meeting, more or less, but they never sent over any actual documentation to do that, and we double-checked with them."

The council last week took the extraordinary step of reclassifying the kiosk purchase as a council acquisition after the commissioners repeatedly rejected the sheriff's requests to purchase the body temperature scanners over the past two months.

The commissioners questioned the need for the kiosks with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, the lack of policies for their use, and how the purchase might impact a lawsuit recently filed by the council against the commissioners that seeks to wrest control of all county purchasing from the commissioners.