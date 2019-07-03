Several individuals affiliated with Purdue University Northwest recently were on hand when Gov. Eric Holcomb ceremonially signed a new state law providing compensation to Hoosiers who spent time behind bars after being wrongfully convicted of crimes.
House Enrolled Act 1150, which takes effect Nov. 1, permits a person to receive $50,000 for each year the person spent in the Indiana Department of Correction, or a county jail, for a conviction that was vacated due to actual innocence of the crime for which he or she was convicted.
Nicky Jackson, PNW associate professor of criminal justice, was among those who led the effort to persuade Hoosier lawmakers that Indiana should become the 34th state to enact a compensation provision for individuals sentenced to prison who later are exonerated through DNA testing or other evidence.
Jackson was at the Statehouse for the governor's ceremonial signing, along with PNW Humanities Dean Elaine Carey and PNW criminal justice graduate Michele Burke.
Also at the event was Roosevelt Glenn, of Gary, who spent 17 years in prison for a Hammond rape that DNA testing later showed he did not commit, and Kristine Bunch, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in Decatur County.
The exoneree compensation law was supported by every member of the Northwest Indiana legislative delegation.