INDIANAPOLIS — A U.S. House-approved proposal to turn Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore into America's 61st national park, which failed to advance out of a Senate subcommittee, expired Thursday when the two-year term of the 115th Congress came to a close.
But U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, and other supporters of the plan to establish Indiana's first national park in the Region, are vowing to again push for the change during the 2019-20 federal legislative session.
"As the 116th Congress begins, I will continue my efforts to rename the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as a national park, so that we may further grow our regional economy and provide our lakeshore with the recognition it deserves," Visclosky said.
On Nov. 1, 2017, the U.S. House unanimously approved H.R. 1488, legislation that would have applied the national park moniker to the 15,000 acres of federally held land stretching for 15 miles along the south shore of Lake Michigan.
The proposal was co-sponsored by Visclosky and the eight other Democrats and Republicans representing Indiana in the House, and sought to put the federal Dunes property alongside the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Great Smoky Mountains and other natural wonders recognized as truly special places in the United States.
However, the Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks never voted to advance the measure after a Trump administration official on Aug. 15 told the panel that the U.S. Interior Department opposed the change.
Nevertheless, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. — now the state's senior senator following the Nov. 6 electoral defeat of U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., by Republican Mike Braun — is undeterred by the Republican administration's opposition.
"Sen. Young remains an advocate of the Indiana Dunes National Park Designation Act, which he was proud to cosponsor," said Young spokeswoman Heidi Reutebuch.
"He will continue his efforts in the new Congress to have the site appropriately recognized and will work with Rep. Visclosky and the National Park Service to identify a path forward on this important issue."
P. Daniel Smith, acting director of the National Park Service, said the Interior Department prefers the term "national park" be reserved for units that contain a variety of resources and encompass large land or water areas.
"Indiana Dunes has more in common with the other Great Lakes national lakeshores — Apostle Islands, Pictured Rocks and Sleeping Bear Dunes — and with the National Park System's many other national seashores and national recreation areas, than with most national parks," Smith said.
Would be 7th most popular national park
While the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore already is operated by the National Park Service, advocates believe that a national park designation for the Dunes would help draw significantly more visitors to the lakeshore's beaches, wetlands, savannahs, sand dunes, hiking trails and recreational facilities, along with Region hotels and restaurants.
Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, said the Dunes would be the seventh most popular national park in the country with more than 3.6 million visitors a year, if you add the current visitor totals for the National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park, which would continue to be state-owned.
"Not only are we deserving of this status, but without question, we should have been given this status years ago," Weimer said.
The first director of the National Park Service, Stephen Mather, recommended in 1916 that the Dunes become a national park due to its unique biological diversity and geological features.
That initial effort stalled due to World War I. Local conservation work then led to establishing the Indiana Dunes State Park in 1925 and Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in 1966.
Visclosky said: "It is incumbent that we do everything possible to encourage citizens and travelers from around the world to visit the park to learn, recreate and simply enjoy the sublime environment of the Northwest Indiana lakeshore."