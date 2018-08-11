VALPARAISO — Promises developers and landowners make need to be put in writing, Porter County Engineer Michael Novotney said Wednesday.
“It’s not necessarily for the current landowner, although it is, but for 2, 3, 4 landowners down the road,” Novotney told a businessman at Wednesday morning’s Development Review Committee meeting.
Richard Fishero proposes to build a machining, engineering and fabrication plant on County Road 675 West in Porter Township.
As county engineer, Novotney is concerned about stormwater management. Fishero said he maintains the pond next to the lot where the new plant would be built. The county wants to ensure it has access to inspect the property and do emergency repairs, if needed, at the pond.
Getting the approval to access the property in writing, in the form of an easement, protects the county legally in case a future property owner would seek to deny the county permission to access the pond, Novotney said.
A house is on that property now. Fishero said when he bought the lot, he had a new roof put on the house to preserve it while he figures out what to do with it.
The Development Review Committee approved Fishero’s site plan so it could go forward in the county’s review process.
In other business, the committee approved plans for Tudor Design Center to open a store at 401 E. U.S. 30. Tudor plans to use the existing commercial structure there. The building supply that had occupied that site previously had outside storage there, but Tudor doesn’t plan to do so.