CROWN POINT — Over the last 12 years, Mayor David Uran said the city’s growth has been a collaborative effort.
Since Uran, a Democrat, came into office in 2008, the city’s infrastructure has been modernized, the tax rate has remained low and quality of life amenities have been updated, or brought to the city, he said.
If reelected, Uran said he plans to advocate for infrastructure, invest in public safety and maintain the city’s municipal tax rate — the lowest in Northwest Indiana — he said.
“We were able to do that because we took a lot of our dollars and began leveraging from Day One since 2008 all the way through until now, with federal, state, private and philanthropic opportunities out there so that way, we were able to really stretch our local dollars and get almost four times the value out of it,” Uran said.
When he first came into office, Uran said he was faced with fulfilling a judicial mandate that would have required residents to foot a $38 million bill for water utility improvements.
“We worked with grants, we used our cash on hand, we were able to fulfill and get our judicial order adhered to for half that cost,” Uran recently told The Times.
This year, Uran saw through the development of Bulldog Park right off the city’s downtown square. The $11 million development didn’t come at a cost to taxpayers and provides a year-round entertainment venue to the community, he has previously told The Times.
Uran, a retired Crown Point police officer, said city officials already have plans underway to address resident’s traffic concerns.
That plan includes improving roadways, such as 105th, 107th and 109th avenues and Delaware and Mississippi parkways up to Iowa Street going east, he said. In the next year, Uran said seeing those improvements through is a top priority.
“That's going to be a major, major impact to the traffic flow that we can control,” he said. “At the same time we have several state highways that are in Crown Point that we don't have control over.
“So, we have to play nice in the sandbox with our counterparts and understand what the process is going to be and get them to understand the growth of Crown Point and not be reactive, but proactive on some of these measures. We're starting to see the fruits of that labor and those collaborative efforts take place.”
Republican mayoral candidate Kristie Dressel declined to be interviewed.