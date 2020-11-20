 Skip to main content
Quarantined Indiana governor, first lady test negative for COVID-19
Indiana Governor Holcomb

Eric Holcomb is sworn in as Indiana's governor in by Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush on a Bible held by his wife, Janet, during an inaugural ceremony Jan. 9, 2017 in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

The governor's office confirmed Friday that both Gov. Eric Holcomb and Janet Holcomb, Indiana's first lady, recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Holcombs began a 14-day quarantine Tuesday after several members of their security detail were found to have COVID-19 and the state's first family was considered a close contact to the infected individuals.

According to the governor's office, the Holcombs received both an Abbott rapid COVID-19 test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and had negative results on each test.

They are doing well and not experiencing any symptoms, the governor's office said.

The Holcombs will not be tested again unless one of them shows signs of COVID-19 infection.

At the same time, the governor and first lady still plan to isolate themselves from others for the full, 14-day quarantine period, and will resume their normal schedules on or about Dec. 1.

