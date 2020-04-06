Questions about Indiana's revised stay-at-home-order? Look here for answers

Is this new stay-at-home order different from the previous one issued March 23rd?

Yes, the new Executive Order 20-18 changes some of the provisions of first stay-at-home order, Executive Order 20-08. In addition to extending the order for an additional two-week period through April 20, it provides additional details about essential businesses and operational activities in the retail sector, more specific enforcement mechanisms, social distancing information, and closure of campgrounds statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

How can I tell what’s been changed from the previous stay-at-home order issued March 23?

The changes are shown, throughout this new order, by using italics to highlight them.

Can I travel to and stay at a campground in Indiana?

This new Executive Order 20-18 closes all campgrounds in Indiana. People at campgrounds who reside in recreational vehicles (RVs) and cabins, and have no other place of residence, may remain at the campground.

How will this new order be enforced?