Race for 15th District a rematch for Slager, Chyung

“My agenda hasn’t changed. If I’m reelected, I will get back to several important issues I was working on before.”

He said he wants to improve Indiana’s Medicaid reimbursement for Hoosier children needing medical assistance in out-of-state hospitals, like those in Chicago and downstate in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

He said the current reimbursement is so low that half the Hoosier children in need are rejected by out-of-state hospitals.

Slager said he will continue to work with local education officials to support area teachers. He said he also wants to ensure Indiana will have enough energy as the state transitions from coal-fired to renewable energy generation from solar and wind sources.

Chyung, a financial analyst and owner of a Hammond real estate firm, won backing from Democratic party progressives and the party’s traditional wings.

He said he knows he is in for a fight. “This district can go either way.”

Bipartisan work touted

He said he believes his work in the Indiana House of Representatives and its financial institutions committee proves he represents his constituents in both parties.