Race for 15th District a rematch for Slager, Chyung

The Nov. 3 election for the 15th District state representative will be a repeat of the 2018 legislative contest between Democrat Chris Chyung and Republican Hal Slager.
Slager lost by only 82 votes two years ago in a stunning upset to Chyung, a political newcomer, who won what had been considered a solid Republican district since its boundaries were redrawn after the 2010 census to encompass Dyer, Schererville, much of St. John and Griffith.
Dan Dernulc, the Lake County Republican chairman, said Slager was a victim of a Democratic tsunami of votes two years ago that overcame many local Republicans.
“I’m confident he will win this time. He is working 10 times harder than before,” Dernulc said.
Slager had served three terms on 15th District House seat from 2012 to 2018 and a decade before that on the Schererville Town Council. He said some critics complained he had been in office too long.
“But Democrats have had no problem reelecting state Sen. Frank Mrvan Jr. for the last 40 years,” Slager said.
Overconfident in 2018
Slager said he was overconfident two years ago. “Our polling was off and I didn’t put in the work, but this year I have really been getting into it and I’ve been well received.
“My agenda hasn’t changed. If I’m reelected, I will get back to several important issues I was working on before.”
He said he wants to improve Indiana’s Medicaid reimbursement for Hoosier children needing medical assistance in out-of-state hospitals, like those in Chicago and downstate in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
He said the current reimbursement is so low that half the Hoosier children in need are rejected by out-of-state hospitals.
Slager said he will continue to work with local education officials to support area teachers. He said he also wants to ensure Indiana will have enough energy as the state transitions from coal-fired to renewable energy generation from solar and wind sources.
Chyung, a financial analyst and owner of a Hammond real estate firm, won backing from Democratic party progressives and the party’s traditional wings.
He said he knows he is in for a fight. “This district can go either way.”
Bipartisan work touted
He said he believes his work in the Indiana House of Representatives and its financial institutions committee proves he represents his constituents in both parties.
“I’m proud of my bipartisan work. I supported a bill to stop payday lender services that would have overcharged Hoosiers an estimated $150 million in interest payments.
“I will continue to support moderate increase in education funds. They may not have been everything I hoped for, but I think we are not as worse off as we could be otherwise, he said.
Chyung said he would continue advocating for expanding affordable housing choices. “I supported a bill protecting veterans from landlords who refuse to accept vouchers for rent payment."
