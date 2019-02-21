PORTAGE — Portage City Councilman John Cannon, R-4th, has stepped forward hoping to fill the mayoral post vacated last week with the federal public corruption convictions of fellow Republican James Snyder.
Cannon announced Thursday he has submitted the necessary paperwork to run as a candidate in the party's caucus to be held at 10 a.m. March 2 at the Portage Public Library, 2665 Irving St.
"I have been preparing for the possibility of stepping up since the indictment was issued in November 2016," Cannon said referring to Snyder.
Cannon said he joined Democrat Councilman Mark Oprisko in January 2017 to call on Snyder to step away from his duties.
Cannon knew of no other Republicans who have yet submitted the paperwork to run in the caucus.
Republican precinct officials from Portage will come together to elect someone from their party to complete Snyder's term through the end of the year, Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson has said.
Eligible candidates must be registered Republicans and registered voters who reside within the city of Portage, he said.
Portage City Councilwoman Sue Lynch, a Democrat, took over as temporary mayor in the wake of the Feb. 14 convictions as a result of her position as president of the council.
"I've been working hand-in-hand with Sue Lynch," said Cannon, who is also the sole Republican mayoral candidate on the ballot for this year's municipal election.
Democrats have a four-way race seeking their party's nomination. Candidates are Lynch, Leo T. Hatch Jr., city Director of Economic Development Andy Maletta and Clerk-Treasurer Christopher D. Stidham.
Cannon said in a prepared statement Thursday that all promises to his district have been completed during his two terms on the council, with the exclusion of one final project scheduled to be completed before the completion of his final term as councilman.
"I am tested and ready to lead and continue our progress," he said. "I have experience working with others to create change."
After a trial spanning three weeks, a Hammond federal court jury found Snyder guilty of two felonies — one bribery count and another tax-related felony. The panel acquitted Snyder of a third bribery charge.
The bribery conviction is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the obstruction count is punishable by up to three years.
Under Indiana law, a felony conviction immediately removes an elected official from public office.