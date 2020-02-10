3 Region candidates withdraw from primary election ballot at deadline

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who last year tested the waters on a campaign for Indiana governor, no longer has a Democratic rival standing in the way of his winning a second, four-year term in the Indiana Senate.
On Monday, Calumet Township Board Chairman Darren Washington withdrew his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in Senate District 3, which includes all or portions of Gary, Merrillville, Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station and New Chicago.
Washington said he initially decided to run for the Senate when it appeared Melton was pulling the strings for state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, to succeed him; an outcome Washington said he simply "couldn't allow" because of "how she's represented that district."
Specifically, Washington said the first-term state representative and former Gary city councilwoman has been unresponsive to her constituents and unimpressive at the Statehouse.
"To be honest with you, I really had no issues with Senator Melton," Washington said. "My motivation came from this switcheroo stuff with Ragen Hatcher, and she definitely needs to get herself together as a state legislator."
With Washington out, Melton no longer faces a challenger in the May 5 primary election, and likely will cruise to victory in the Nov. 3 general election as there currently is no Republican running against him in the Democratic-leaning district.
Washington said he's fine with that outcome because he believes Melton "has been doing some things effectively with legislation right now," including attempting to secure funding for Gary school renovations and demolitions and crafting a property tax amnesty program.
"I just had to make sure that he wasn't going to try to just let Ragen Hatcher walk in and take this position," Washington said.
Washington wasn't the only candidate with Northwest Indiana ties to withdraw from the primary election ballot prior to Monday's final opportunity to do so.
Glenn Stubbs, a Democratic Lake County recorder candidate, and E.C. (Louis) Kavourinos, a Democratic candidate for Lake County coroner, both also submitted the paperwork required to cancel their campaigns.
That leaves seven Democratic candidates running for Lake County recorder: Merrilee Frey, Louis (Baby Lou) Gonzalez, Glenn I. Johnson, John W. Johnson, Nick Petrovski, Regina (Gina) Pimentel and Eric Sera; along with one Republican: Rose Hejl.
Separate candidate records maintained by Lake County and the Indiana secretary of state caused Petrovski to inadvertently be left off the list of recorder candidates in Saturday's edition of The Times.
There now are five candidates running for Lake County coroner: Clayton Frey, Perry Jackson Jr., Terri McNary, David J. Pastrick and Samuel Smith Jr. All are Democrats.