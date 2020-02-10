3 Region candidates withdraw from primary election ballot at deadline

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who last year tested the waters on a campaign for Indiana governor, no longer has a Democratic rival standing in the way of his winning a second, four-year term in the Indiana Senate.

On Monday, Calumet Township Board Chairman Darren Washington withdrew his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in Senate District 3, which includes all or portions of Gary, Merrillville, Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station and New Chicago.

Washington said he initially decided to run for the Senate when it appeared Melton was pulling the strings for state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, to succeed him; an outcome Washington said he simply "couldn't allow" because of "how she's represented that district."

Specifically, Washington said the first-term state representative and former Gary city councilwoman has been unresponsive to her constituents and unimpressive at the Statehouse.

"To be honest with you, I really had no issues with Senator Melton," Washington said. "My motivation came from this switcheroo stuff with Ragen Hatcher, and she definitely needs to get herself together as a state legislator."