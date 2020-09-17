Region communities poised to participate in emissions reduction program

PORTAGE — Northwest Indiana communities may have the opportunity to participate, at little cost, in an innovative Indiana University program aimed at identifying and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
On Thursday, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission agreed to coordinate a regional application to join next year's cohort at IU's Environmental Resilience Institute.
If the Region is accepted, IU interns will help conduct a greenhouse gas inventory in participating communities between April and September 2021, compiling data on the amount of energy consumed, the diversity of energy supplied to the grid, vehicle type and fuel usage distribution, along with other factors.
Using that information, IU then will assist communities in 2022 with developing a climate action plan that sets targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
According to Kathy Luther, NIRPC chief of staff, IU permits two interns to conduct greenhouse gas inventories in up to five communities at one time, especially if the localities are geographically near each other.
So organizing an application through NIRPC will allow the $2,760 cost per intern to be split five ways, reducing the participation cost for each community to less than $600, she said.
The resolution authorizing a NIRPC-coordinated application was approved 8-0.
Board Chairman Michael Griffin, who also serves as Highland clerk-treasurer, said afterward this type of regional coordination precisely is what NIRPC was designed to do.
