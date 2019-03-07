Region communities submit one-fifth of requests for state's Next Level Trails grants

INDIANAPOLIS — Thirteen Northwest Indiana localities have submitted 16 of the 82 applications for state grants to construct or improve trails connecting communities throughout the state.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb recently revealed that requests for Next Level Trails funding have come from 42 of Indiana's 92 counties, and altogether seek nearly $144 million to develop more than 240 miles of hiking, biking and riding trails.
"The number of applications in the first round far surpassed our expectations and shows Indiana's enthusiasm for trails," Holcomb said. "This sends a big message that Hoosiers are invested in improving quality of life across the state."
The Region applicants and their projects are:
- Lake County — Cedar Lake, Founders Creek Multi-Use Trail; Crown Point, Sportsplex Trail; Hammond, Marquette Greenway; Merrillville, C&O Trail Extension Phase III; Munster, Munster-Highland Connector; and Schererville, Pennsy Greenway Northwest Trail Phase IV.
- Porter County — Burns Harbor, Marquette Trail Phases 3 and 4; Hebron, Veterans Memorial Parkway Trail; Portage, Marquette Trail; Portage Township, Haven Hollow Park Trail; Valparaiso, Ivy Tech Campus Connector, Ogden Prairie Trail, Vale Park Road West Link and Wheeler/State Road 2 Regional Pathway Connection Corridor.
- LaPorte County — Michigan City, Singing Sands Trail Phase III
- Jasper County — Rensselaer, Brookside Park to 4H Fairgrounds Trail
The governor has tasked a multi-agency committee, led by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, with reviewing, evaluating and deciding which projects to support using the $90 million available for Next Level Trails grants.
The trail grant funds originated from the $1 billion the state was paid in exchange for permitting the Indiana Toll Road operator to hike truck toll rates last year by 35 percent.
According to the governor's office, a total of $70 million in trail grants will be directed at regional trail projects, with $20 million reserved for purely local trails.
Communities awarded state trail grants also are required to contribute 20 percent of the trail cost, either through monetary contributions, land value, or donated materials and labor.
The first $25 million in state grants could be announced in April or May.
Trail projects are expected to be completed within four years. All state-funded trails must be open to the public.
Take a hike ... and explore the great outdoors in the Region
LAKE COUNTY TRAILS
Buckley Homestead
The Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway (aka the C&O Trail)
Length: 1.9 miles
Trail Access: Broadway and Taft Street, Merrillville
Surface: asphalt
Deep River County Park
Erie Lackawanna Trail
Green Link Trail
Gibson Woods Nature Preserve
Hobart Prairie Grove Trail
Homestead Village and Homestead Acres
Length: 2 miles total
Trail Access: 10250 Olcott Ave. or 9921 Olcott Ave., St. John
Surface: paved
Hoosier Prairie Nature Preserve
Lake Etta
Lake George Trail (Wolf Lake)
Length: 3.1 miles
Trail Access: North end of Forsythe Park, Hammond; 119th Street, Whiting
Surface: asphalt
Lake Hills Park
Lemon Lake
Little Calumet River Levee Trail
Length: 6 miles
Trail Access: West head is Calumet Avenue, Munster. East head is Martin Luther King Drive, Gary
Surface: asphalt
Marquette Trail
Length: 2.1 miles
Trail Access: East Lot 540 North County Line Road, Gary
Surface: paved
Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue Trail
Length: 1.3 miles
Trail access: Marquette Drive and Oak Avenue, Gary
Surface: paved
Miller Woods
Monon Trail
Oak Ridge Prairie
Oak Savannah Trail
Pennsy Greenway
St. John Trail
Length: 2.5 miles
Trail access: Olcott Ave. and White Oak, St. John
Surface: asphalt
Stoney Run County Park
Three Rivers
Length: 1.5 miles
Trail access: 2800 Colorado St., Lake Station
Surface: asphalt
Timberlane Park Trail
Length: .125 miles
Trail access: 11825 W. 90th Place, St. John
Surface: paved
Veterans Memorial Bikeway
Length: 8.3 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 231, Crown Point
Surface: paved
West Beach Trail
Whihala Beachside Trail
Wicker Memorial Park
LAPORTE COUNTY TRAILS
Ambler Flatwoods Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 5 miles
Trail Access: Meer Road and County Road 900 North, Michigan City
Surface: natural
Brincka Cross Gardens
Creek Ridge County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.35 mile
Trail Access: 7943 W. 400 N., Michigan City
Surface: natural
Heron Rookery Trail
Lincoln Memorial Trails
Length: Three trails totaling 1.5 miles
Trail Access: 10335 W. 350 S., Westville
Surface: natural
Luhr County Park Trails
Length: Four trails totaling 1.7 mile
Trail Access: 3178 S. County Road 150W, LaPorte
Surface: paved
Pinhook Trail
Red Mill County Park
Length: Three trails totaling 1.05 miles
Trail Access: 0185 S. Holmesville Road, LaPorte
Surface: paved
PORTER COUNTY TRAILS
Bailly/Chellberg Trail
Calumet Dunes Trail
Calumet Trail
Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve
Cowles Bog Trail
Dunes Kankakee Bike Trail
Dune Ridge Trail
Glenwood Dunes Trail
Great Marsh Trail
Iron Horse Heritage Trail
Length: 5 miles
Trail Access: Ind. 149, ¾ miles south of U.S. 20, Portage
Surface: natural
Indiana State Dunes Park
Lakewood Link Trail (within Rogers Lakewood Park)
Length: 2 miles
Trail Access: 5320 N. Meridian Road, Valparaiso
Surface: paved
Little Calumet River Trail
Outback Trail
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Trail
Porter Brickyard Trail
Length: 3.5 Miles
Trail Access: North lot, 1184 N. Mineral Springs Road, Dune Acres
Surface: paved