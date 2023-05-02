The long-serving chief of staff for Northwest Indiana's current and former congressmen is transitioning into an advisory role as part of a reworking of top positions in the office of U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Mrvan announced Tuesday that Mark Lopez, who began working for former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in 1996, and held a variety of roles serving the 1st Congressional District in both its Merrillville and Washington, D.C. offices, is leaving his role as chief of staff.

Lopez did not immediately announce any future plans other than remaining engaged in public service by providing counsel and support to Northwest Indiana's congressional office as senior adviser.

Taking over as Mrvan's chief of staff is Kevin Spicer, currently his deputy chief of staff. The Schererville native and Lake Central High School graduate has served as a staffer for the 1st Congressional District since 2005, following a stint in the Peace Corps in Mauritania.

Spicer will be based in Mrvan's Capitol Hill office. Meanwhile, in Merrillville, Brett Bierman will become district director for Mrvan after spending several years as the office's outreach coordinator.

Bierman, of Crown Point, began working with Mrvan in 2008 when the congressman still was trustee of Lake County's North Township, and Bierman previously served as park and recreation director at the township's Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.

Mrvan also announced Renee Ramos, of East Chicago, another former North Township employee, will serve as congressional relations manager in Merrillville, and Drew Ficociello, who started working as Mrvan's press assistant in 2021, will become his press secretary.

"Throughout my time as a member of Congress and previously as a township trustee, I understand the importance of having dedicated staff committed to tireless advocacy, whether they are responding to a personal inquiry or promoting economic growth and transformational projects that benefit everyone in our environs," Mrvan said.

"I am tremendously grateful to have such staff members today who bring the institutional knowledge and passions of both Congressman Visclosky’s office and the North Township Trustee office. We look forward to continuing to have an open door, be accessible and present in our communities, and solve problems and bring people together to create more educational and economic opportunities for everyone," he added.

Mrvan has represented the 753,948 residents of the 1st Congressional District, comprising all of Lake and Porter counties and northwest LaPorte County, in the U.S. House since 2021.

PHOTOS: U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Mrvan tours Opportunity Enterprises Gallery HTML code