Region councilman seen in photos wearing blackface steps down as VP but remains on panel

She wasn’t the only person displeased about the situation and the council’s reaction to it.

Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco said he was upset when he first saw the photos after they surfaced recently, and he reached out to council members about it.

“What I’m more upset about is that none of you bothered to talk to me and tell me where you stood in respect to this,” Velazco said.

Steve Mays, president of the Gary chapter of the NAACP, said “a lot of folks are hurting” after seeing the photos of Minchuk.

He said changes are needed, and he encouraged town leadership to “look in the mirror.”

“We lack diversity and inclusion,” Mays said. “When you look at the group that runs this town, it’s a very narrow circle.”

Bella said Merrillville administration has been planning for diversity training for the council, department heads and all employees. The five week sessions will start in April with council members and department heads receiving the training first.

“We’re serious about the training,” Bella said. “We’re going to move forward with the training.”