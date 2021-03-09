Region councilman seen in photos wearing blackface steps down as VP but remains on panel

MERRILLVILLE — Photos of a Merrillville councilman wearing blackface years ago have upset many in the community, leading to some asking for him to leave office or be removed from town committees.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk, who is also a Lake County police officer, apologized again during Tuesday’s council meeting and stepped down from his vice president position with the panel, but he remains a council member.
“I will not represent this town as a vice president with the shame that I brought to it,” Minchuk said.
Photos that recently surfaced were taken about 2003 at a Halloween party and show Minchuk wearing blackface and a wig of black curly hair and a sweatshirt that says, “Kill Whitey.” In the photos, he is standing next to a person dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe. Another photo shows a man dressed up as a police officer holding a prop baton in the air, with Minchuk posed with his hands behind his back.
“It’s really the holy trinity of terror to many, many citizens of all races,” resident Curt Hildebrand said.
He said Minchuk should’ve known what he was doing was wrong, and he urged the council to censure him.
“Go on record and say it was wrong, censure him, remove him from his committee seats,” Hildebrand said. “You have the power to do that.”
Later in the meeting, Councilman Leonard White made a motion to censure Minchuk.
He said it’s necessary for the council to make a statement that shows the panel’s displeasure with what took place.
“I just think as we move forward, we have to show something among ourselves of how we feel,” White said.
White and Councilman Don Spann voted in favor of censuring Minchuk. Council members Rick Bella, Marge Uzelac, Shawn Pettit and Richard Hardaway abstained.
Bella said he doesn’t condone what Minchuk did, and he told that to Minchuk, but he believes the council needs time to completely digest the situation.
“I think the council needs some time to evaluate that and move forward,” Bella said.
Resident Darian Collins said she was disappointed with council’s decision on the matter and she believes Minchuk should be removed from his council position.
“In the real world, he still wouldn’t be on the council,” she said of Minchuk.
Collins also said she doesn’t accept Minchuk’s apology.
“I’m just so appalled and angry that I can barely speak,” she said. “I believe that you’re sorry because you were caught, I don’t believe you are sorry for what you did.”
She wasn’t the only person displeased about the situation and the council’s reaction to it.
Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco said he was upset when he first saw the photos after they surfaced recently, and he reached out to council members about it.
“What I’m more upset about is that none of you bothered to talk to me and tell me where you stood in respect to this,” Velazco said.
Steve Mays, president of the Gary chapter of the NAACP, said “a lot of folks are hurting” after seeing the photos of Minchuk.
He said changes are needed, and he encouraged town leadership to “look in the mirror.”
“We lack diversity and inclusion,” Mays said. “When you look at the group that runs this town, it’s a very narrow circle.”
Bella said Merrillville administration has been planning for diversity training for the council, department heads and all employees. The five week sessions will start in April with council members and department heads receiving the training first.
“We’re serious about the training,” Bella said. “We’re going to move forward with the training.”
Mays said that training will require honest conversations, and he also told Minchuk he would be available to him to talk.
Minchuk said he would sit down with Mays after Tuesday’s meeting.
Minchuk also indicated many have stood by his side since the photos were released.
“Over these last two weeks, I’ve had several calls of people supporting me, offering me help and guidance,” Minchuk said.
Of people who reached out, several have offered to educate Minchuk “on what I was so blind to back then,” and he’s accepted their offers.
“What I did was wrong. I blame no one, there are no excuses,” Minchuk said. “I was wrong and I’m sorry and I will say it again for the rest of my life.”