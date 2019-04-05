INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate Local Government Committee unanimously approved legislation Thursday requiring the eight Northwest Indiana counties adjacent to the Kankakee and Yellow rivers to annually provide funds for badly-needed flood control improvements.
House Bill 1270, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, aims to generate approximately $3 million a year for river bank stabilization, channel reconstruction, sediment removal, water storage and other projects to prevent a repeat of last year's devastating floods in southern Lake and Porter counties.
The committee originally was considering a $6 million annual ask. But Niemeyer said sufficient progress can be made with half as much money.
The plan requires Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Marshall counties to pay an annual fee, starting in 2020, to a reconstituted Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission, based on how much land in each county drains into the rivers.
Alternatively, the legislation permits the counties to impose a special assessment on each parcel of property in the river basins.
The maximum allowable assessment was reduced to $1 per acre for farmland, $7 for a residential parcel, $50 for commercial and $360 for industrial or utility.
Niemeyer expects Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties have enough money through their drainage levy to make their contribution to the flood control effort without imposing a new assessment on property owners, and hopes leaders in the four other counties only will apply the assessment as a last resort.
However, some committee members, including state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, objected to the possibility of new property taxes, and only voted to approve the measure to permit further debate next week by the full Senate.