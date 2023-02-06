LAPORTE — Former LaPorte County Councilman Jeffrey Lee Santana died Friday at the age of 61, the current council members announced.

"Jeff will be remembered for his lifelong service to his community and his two terms as an elected official serving the people of LaPorte County," the group said.

"The members of the council offer their deepest condolences to his friends, family, and wife, Julie."

Santana died at his Michigan City home, according to an obituary listed by Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.

"Jeff wanted all to remember him by thinking of the good times that you may have shared with him," the obituary reads.

Santana was born Jan. 26, 1962 in Michigan City to the late Abram and Jamel (Daher) Santana.

On May 11, 1996 in Portage, he married Julie Via, who survives along with his daughter, Amber Santana.

Per Santana's request, there will be no services, the funeral home said. Cremation will take place.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

