Region lawmaker chosen for Senate Democratic leadership post

GARY — A Northwest Indiana state senator reelected last week to a second four-year term has been chosen by his colleagues to help lead the Senate Democratic caucus.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, recently was named assistant minority party leader as part of a Senate Democratic leadership shakeup that also saw state Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, succeed state Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, as caucus leader.

It's the first time any Statehouse caucus has had two black men in its top leadership posts, and puts Melton, who briefly ran last year for Indiana governor, in a better position to influence proposals for new laws as they move through the Republican-controlled Senate.

"This next General Assembly is going to be extremely important in getting some vital legislation passed," Melton said.

"Citizens throughout Indiana are facing a host of issues from economic hardship and housing instability to racial injustice, and I'm ready to help take our caucus to the next level to fight on behalf of all Hoosiers."

Melton said he also hopes to grow beyond 11 Democrats in the 50-member Senate, in part by taking the lessons learned winning Indianapolis-area Senate races in 2018 and 2020 and applying them across the state.