Region lawmaker named 'Legislator of the Year' by Indiana broadband association

VALPARAISO — A Porter County state lawmaker has been named "Legislator of the Year" by the Indiana Broadband and Technology Association.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, was honored by the Hoosier broadband industry organization earlier this month for Soliday's work shepherding Senate Enrolled Act 460 into law during the 2019 Indiana General Assembly.
The new statute establishes a state matching grant program in the lieutenant governor's Office of Community and Rural Affairs to fund the deployment of high-speed internet access to underserved rural areas of Indiana.
House Enrolled Act 1001, the new two-year state budget, allocates $100 million for the rural broadband grants.
The broadband association said its award recognizes Soliday's successful collaboration with state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, to develop the framework for the grant program and to secure legislative approval.
The measure easily cleared the House, 91 to 0, and passed the Senate, 46 to 0.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it into law May 2. It took effect immediately.