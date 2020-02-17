Region lawmaker persuades governor to view Lake Michigan shoreline damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Candelaria Reardon said once Holcomb sees the significant erosion to the area around the Portage Lakefront Pavilion and infrastructure damage in Beverly Shores, he'll almost certainly have to declare an emergency — which potentially could unlock federal disaster assistance funds.

"I look forward to accompanying him to survey the damage that these communities have faced from the high-water levels due to an unusually warm winter and the lack of an ice shelf to act as a barrier to the shoreline," she said.

"Otherwise, these people will have to endure costly damage to key infrastructure that could take years to recover from."

Democratic Portage Mayor Sue Lynch agreed that Holcomb needs to "do the right thing" by personally inspecting the shoreline soon.

"The governor needs to come up here and see with his own eyes the level of destruction that we are facing in Portage and other communities along the lakeshore," Lynch said.

"Someone cannot sit in an office in Indianapolis and even begin to imagine the magnitude of damage that we've experienced so far due to high water levels and other environmental factors. We need help."