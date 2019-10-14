An East Chicago state lawmaker is hoping improved death benefits for Hoosier police and firefighters may encourage Northwest Indiana public safety officers to continue working in the Region, instead of bolting for the generally higher salaries paid by Illinois communities.
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, this month won study committee approval for his proposal to hike the one-time death benefit paid to the survivors of all deceased Indiana police and firefighters to $18,000, instead of $12,000.
The Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight also endorsed Harris' idea to set the special death benefit for police and firefighters killed in the line of duty at $225,000, up from $150,000.
"Better death benefits for these brave men and women is just one way we can recruit the best of the best," Harris said.
"It also shows an appreciation for the efforts of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities."
You have free articles remaining.
The two-term representative filed similar legislation earlier this year, House Bill 1032, that failed to advance in the Republican-controlled House.
But he's optimistic that the study committee's in-depth review and bipartisan support will help the measure move toward becoming law next year, when the General Assembly convenes its 10-week annual session in January.
"It's stressful to lose a loved one, but it's even more stressful to lose someone from one of these career fields," Harris said. "We want to make sure the family is taken care of."
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the additional death benefits will require the state's police and firefighter pension funds to distribute an extra $1.2 million to $1.7 million in payments each year.