INDIANAPOLIS — A General Assembly organization that addresses issues important to Indiana's minority communities will have a distinctly Region flavor during the 2019 legislative session.
Three of the four leadership posts in the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will be held by Northwest Indiana lawmakers, including two newly elected representatives.
The 15 members of the caucus, comprising 10 percent of all House and Senate officeholders, recently elected three Northwest Indiana representatives to the group's four leadership posts.
Two-term state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, is the caucus vice chairman; first-term state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, is serving as treasurer; and new state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, as chaplain.
Harris said caucus members are working to craft the group's agenda for the four-month legislative session that begins Jan. 3.
He said it's likely to include policies aimed at improving education, workforce development and health care in Indiana, along with adopting a bias-motivated crimes statute.
Harris noted that Indiana is among just five states in the country that lacks a criminal sentencing enhancement for crimes motivated by bias toward the victim due to actual or perceived membership in a protected group.
"It's important to us as members of IBLC," Harris said. "My hope is that it's important to the entire General Assembly and the rest of the state."
"It's great to hear that this is something the governor is very much interested in. So that's a big help for us."
The caucus chairwoman, state Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, said the organization will seek support from Hoosiers as it strives to enact its policy goals in the Republican-dominated Statehouse.
"We intend to put more power behind our agenda by implementing advocacy programs in our communities and building partnerships with other minority groups," Shackleford said.
"We also intend to continue our successful town hall meetings from past years to give the public more information about what is going on at the Legislature and get their input on what we need to be doing in Indianapolis and across the state."