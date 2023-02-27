Several Northwest Indiana lawmakers are hosting town hall-style meetings Saturday to update their constituents on the work of the 2023 General Assembly at the midpoint of the Legislature’s annual session.

In Lake County, three representatives and one senator will speak at noon in the Savannah Center at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway, Gary, about proposed new laws advancing in the Indiana House and Senate.

Scheduled to participate are Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, and Vernon Smith, D-Gary.

Smith said he hopes Region residents will attend “to learn more about legislation we are discussing at the Indiana Statehouse that will impact your daily lives.”

In Porter County, Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, is hosting constituent meetings at 1 p.m. at Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway Ave., and at 3 p.m. at Michigan City Library, 100 E. Fourth St.

During the second half of the session, legislation approved by the House will be evaluated by the Senate and measures approved by the Senate will be taken up by the House.

Proposals must pass both chambers with identical language by April 29 to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

