Region lawmakers, lieutenant governor tout record-setting state budget

"Can you imagine what that's going to do to Indiana, and to our communities, to have that kind of infrastructure and those kinds of transformational projects all going on at the same time? It's going to be phenomenal, and it's going to set us apart from other states," Crouch said.

She also praised lawmakers for including in the budget $250 million for broadband expansion, $100 million for mental health services, and joined state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, in applauding the $80 million set aside to increase pay for Hoosiers who work with the developmentally disabled.

"In the 13 years I've been associated with the General Assembly, this has been the most bipartisan, the most collaborative session that I have been a part of," Crouch said.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, directly credited that outcome to the billions of dollars in federal American Rescue Plan assistance being provided to the state, Indiana communities, and working Hoosiers thanks to the Democratic-controlled Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden.

Even state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, who led the effort to increase broadband availability, admitted the scope of the expansion only was possible thanks to "the great eagle dropping the golden egg."