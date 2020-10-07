Region leaders scoff at Chicago possibly restricting travel to and from Indiana

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., whose city borders Chicago, likewise said he sees thousands of Chicago residents coming to Northwest Indiana every single day, and thousands of Region residents commuting into Chicago for work, recreation or other purposes.

"I went to Chicago just a few days ago to have dinner, and I wore my mask, and (my wife) Marissa and I went there and we had a great time," McDermott said.

"We're trying to support businesses that are struggling right now. This is just one more barrier that they're talking about that may scare Hoosiers from going to Chicago. We support Chicago as well, and they need all the support they can get."

The Democrat said Hammond shares Chicago's goal of reducing COVID-19 infections. But he said enacting an unenforceable restriction based on a surge of cases at Indiana college campuses and the far southwestern corner of the state is the wrong way to go about it.

"We're talking about something that's theoretical, it's not really practical," McDermott said. "When they start putting roadblocks up on the border, I'll start to get concerned. That's the only thing that's really going to stop Hoosiers from going into Chicago and stop Chicago residents from going into Indiana.