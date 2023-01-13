Region mayor announces bid for second term

MICHIGAN CITY — Republican Duane Parry announced he is seeking a second term as Michigan City mayor.

"Four years ago, I pledged I believed in accountability entering into the position as mayor with a deficit of over 3 million dollars," he said in a prepared statement.

"I entered my term 'tightening the purse strings' and bringing our city out of this hole," Parry said. "I can proudly say the deficit is gone and the city budget is now more efficient and streamlined."

"I believed in accountability then, and still believe in it now as we enter into the 2023 election," he said. "I want the best for our city’s future, concentrating on public safety, our neighborhoods, jobs, housing, businesses, and economic development, but mainly our quality of life."

Having worked most of his careers as a project manager, Parry said he is accustomed to see a job through to completion.

"With this being said, I am proud to announce that I will be running for mayor in the 2023 primary as 'The job's not done.' "