HAMMOND — Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel will speak Thursday at a town hall forum at Purdue University Northwest, the university's office of student life announced Wednesday.
The East Chicago native will appear at 11:45 a.m. at Alumni Hall on the Hammond campus, 2200 169th St., for the forum, which is dubbed "From The Region to the Federal Bench."
The son of Mexican immigrants, Curiel graduated from the Indiana University School of Law in 1979 and was appointed by former President Barack Obama to serve as judge for the Southern District of California in 2011.
Curiel was thrust into the national spotlight during the 2016 campaign, when then-candidate Donald Trump criticized his rulings in lawsuits against Trump University. Trump suggested Curiel's Mexican heritage prevented him from being impartial, particularly in light of the candidate's pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Curiel ruled in favor of the Trump administration in a later lawsuit brought by environmental groups seeking to block construction of the wall.