Region prosecutors don't want Indiana attorney general taking over their offices

For example, Germann said, a person who steals something to feed a drug habit might be offered a diversion program and substance abuse treatment, instead of automatically bringing the alleged perpetrator to trial.

"We're screening cases as we look forward to what a case is going to look like in front of a jury," he said.

"We know our jurors. We make it a point to know the people that live in our community, and someone from Indianapolis may not have the same appreciation of what might happen in a case."

Carter agreed the attorney general likely would be at a disadvantage if the attorney general tried to take over a local prosecutor's office, not least because the attorney general doesn't usually prosecute crimes.

As a result, Carter said the attorney general might have to create a new division within his office that would cost taxpayer dollars, on top of the expense of transportation, lodging, office space and staff if the attorney general were to handle a county's prosecutions for an extended period of time.

Carter believes the legislation still is too vague on how all of those details would be handled.

Though Carter also insisted the attorney general never would have cause to come to Lake County anyway.