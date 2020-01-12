{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is hosting eight town hall-style meetings Friday and Saturday at locations throughout the 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties.

The meetings could be among the final Region events Visclosky attends since he's planning to retire from the U.S. House, after 36 years of service, when his current term ends in January 2021.

"I am looking forward to the 2020 town forums and hearing directly from residents about their issues of concern and how I can best serve and represent their interests this coming year," Visclosky said.

The times and locations for the congressman's Friday forums are:

• 10 a.m. at United Steelworkers Local 1010 Union Hall, 7047 Grand Ave., Hammond

• Noon at Wicker Park Social Center, 2215 Ridge Road, Highland

• 2 p.m. at Dyer-Schererville Library, 1001 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

• 4 p.m. at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point

• 6 p.m. at Indiana University Northwest — Anderson Library, Room LC105, 3400 Broadway, Gary

The times and locations for Visclosky's Saturday forums are:

• 11 a.m. at Purdue University Northwest — Library Student and Faculty Building, 1401 South U.S. 421, Westville

• 1 p.m. at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage

• 3 p.m. at Lake Station City Hall, 1969 Central Ave., Lake Station

