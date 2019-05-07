INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law two measures championed by state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, aimed at preventing Indiana's worst sex offenders from being around children under most circumstances.
The Republican chief executive on Sunday approved Senate Enrolled Act 258, sponsored by Mrvan, and Senate Enrolled Act 323, which incorporates provisions from Mrvan's Senate Bill 501.
Under the new laws, which take effect July 1, individuals classified as "sexually violent predators" or "offenders against children" are barred from working as a child care provider, respite care provider or at an adult day care center, as well as prohibited from living in a home where child care services are provided.
Judges also can require, as a condition of probation, that violent or child sex offenders have only supervised contact, or no contact at all, with any child under the age of 16, including the offender's own child or stepchild.
At the same time, if a court grants parenting time to a person convicted of child molesting or child exploitation within the past five years, the parenting time with the offender's child must be supervised.
"This session, it was my goal to get legislation passed that addressed issues with child safety in this state," Mrvan said in a written statement.
"Our Hoosier children will be better protected with these laws in place, and I'm grateful to my colleagues for helping me to get these proposals approved," he added.
Both new laws were endorsed by the Indiana House and Senate without a single vote in opposition.