Region senator's online petition demands no Supreme Court vote until after election

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker is leading an online petition drive to demand the state's two U.S. senators wait until after the Nov. 3 presidential election before voting to confirm a new justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, believes the American people should decide whether Republican President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, should fill the high court vacancy caused by the Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Tallian, an attorney, said just four years ago Senate Republicans refused to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee by claiming the Feb. 13, 2016, death of Justice Antonin Scalia was too close to the upcoming presidential election to not let the American people have a say in which presidential candidate should make the appointment.
Now, with less than six weeks to go until Election Day, Senate Republicans should follow their own precedent and refrain from awarding a lifetime Supreme Court appointment to the nominee Trump is expected to announce Saturday, Tallian said.
"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It's not about liberal or conservative justices or even about Justice Ginsburg herself," Tallian said. "This is about preserving the integrity of our justice system and showing basic respect for the will of American voters."
In particular, Tallian said U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., should hold off on voting for the Supreme Court nominee this time around because, as a congressman and Senate candidate in 2016, Young was "one of the most vocal supporters of this unprecedented political obstruction."
"We are asking Sen. Young, and his junior colleague Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to treat this election-year vacancy similarly and refuse to confirm any justice to the high court until the winner of the election has been decided," Tallian said.
"To do otherwise would make a lie out of their previous position."
Both Young and Braun said Tuesday they're prepared to evaluate and confirm Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, either before or after the Nov. 3 election and regardless of any past positions to the contrary.
"We will act because the American people want us to act, and the people of Indiana, in particular, want me to act on this forthcoming nomination," Young said.
Tallian said even if the senators aren't willing to delay the confirmation vote based on their supposed principles, they still should do so out of respect for Ginsburg by taking sufficient time to evaluate her potential successor.
"Justice Ginsburg was a true American hero. Even before she first became a federal judge, her record of fighting for equal protections under the law helped usher in a new era for women's rights in this country," Tallian said.
"She was an inspiration not only for the countless little girls who grew up wanting to be a lawyer, but for everyone who believes in justice, equality and liberty. Her voice of reason on what has become an increasingly activist, right-wing court will be sorely missed, and I know her legal opinions will be studied in our nation's law school classrooms for generations to come."
Hoosiers can sign their names to Tallian's petition at the website: IndianaSenateDemocrats.org/peoples-scotus-petition.
