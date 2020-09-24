Region senator's online petition demands no Supreme Court vote until after election

In particular, Tallian said U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., should hold off on voting for the Supreme Court nominee this time around because, as a congressman and Senate candidate in 2016, Young was "one of the most vocal supporters of this unprecedented political obstruction."

"We are asking Sen. Young, and his junior colleague Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to treat this election-year vacancy similarly and refuse to confirm any justice to the high court until the winner of the election has been decided," Tallian said.

"To do otherwise would make a lie out of their previous position."

Both Young and Braun said Tuesday they're prepared to evaluate and confirm Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, either before or after the Nov. 3 election and regardless of any past positions to the contrary.

"We will act because the American people want us to act, and the people of Indiana, in particular, want me to act on this forthcoming nomination," Young said.

Tallian said even if the senators aren't willing to delay the confirmation vote based on their supposed principles, they still should do so out of respect for Ginsburg by taking sufficient time to evaluate her potential successor.