2022 Indiana General Assembly

Region state lawmakers hosting town hall meeting Saturday

The Glen Theater

The Glen Theater in Gary is on Ridge Road.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

GARY — Six state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are holding a public forum Saturday to update their constituents on the work of the Indiana General Assembly at the midpoint of the annual legislative session.

The free event is set for 1 p.m. at the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary.

In addition to hearing from the elected officials, residents are invited to share their opinions about proposals pending at the Statehouse and their ideas for new state laws.

"I hope you will join me and other area legislators to learn more about legislation we are discussing at the Indiana Statehouse that will impact your daily lives," said state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, the host.

The other participating lawmakers are state Reps. Mike Andrade, D-Munster; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

