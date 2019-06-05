GARY — Three Lake County state representatives are hosting a joint constituent meeting Saturday to recap the 2019 Indiana legislative session and gather ideas about potential new laws for next year.
The event, featuring state Reps. Vernon Smith and Ragen Hatcher, both D-Gary, and state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, is set for noon at the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary.
Smith said the meeting will highlight the accomplishments and missed opportunities of this year's General Assembly, which adjourned in April, and give Region residents a chance to share their thoughts and concerns about the state's laws.
"Perhaps most importantly, we will be interested in hearing your ideas for future legislation," Smith said.