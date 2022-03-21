 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Indiana General Assembly

Region state lawmakers hosting town hall meeting Thursday

IUN buildings

Students walk through Indiana University Northwest's Savannah Center. Six state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are holding a public forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Savannah Center's Bergland Auditorium, 3400 Broadway, Gary, to review the accomplishments of the 2022 Indiana General Assembly.

 Carmen McCollum

GARY — Six state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are holding a public forum Thursday to update their constituents on the work of the Indiana General Assembly following the March 9 adjournment of the annual legislative session.

The free event is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Savannah Center's Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway, Gary.

In addition to hearing from the elected officials, residents are invited to share their opinions about the new laws approved at the Statehouse and their ideas for action by the 2023 General Assembly.

"The Gary delegation would like to express gratitude for the public’s continued participation and push to defeat dangerous legislation this session that targeted our community," said state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, one of the event hosts. "We value and look forward to hearing the public’s input as we form our policy priorities for the next session.

"I encourage everyone to attend to learn about how new laws will affect them and what they can do to stay involved in the political process."

The other participating lawmakers are state Reps. Mike Andrade, D-Munster; Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

