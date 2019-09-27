Strong thunderstorms that began Friday afternoon across Northwest Indiana, which were forecast to continue throughout the night, have Region leaders keeping a close watch on area rivers, particularly the Little Calumet River in Lake County.
Dan Repay, executive director of the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, said the deluge of rain in a short period of time — he said unofficially 3.5 inches fell between noon and 9 p.m. — could result in significant flooding if the storm continues at the same intensity until morning.
"If it keeps raining this way we're going to have to close some roads down," Repay said. "It's difficult for the systems to keep up."
Repay said leaders of the potentially affected communities, including Hammond, Highland, Munster, Gary, Hobart and Lake Station, all have been notified of the flooding potential.
But possible river flooding wasn't the only high water Region residents encountered Friday night. Numerous streets in Northwest Indiana were, at the very least, water-covered, if not utterly impassable.
Police agencies throughout the Region reported high water on many thoroughfares, requiring some to be closed to traffic, while others were blocked by vehicles abandoned by their owners due to high water, according to police reports.
At 8:31 p.m, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Lake and Porter counties that was in effect until 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The weather service said rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were likely Friday night, with some areas seeing even higher amounts, resulting in potentially life-threatening flooding.
It recommended people living along streams and creeks, or near otherwise flood prone areas, take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
In urban areas, highways and underpasses are especially vulnerable to flooding. Motorists are advised to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the weather service.
More than 21,000 electric customers had lost service by 10 p.m., including 6,243 in Lowell, 3,795 in St. John, 1,951 in Schererville and 1,494 in Munster, according to NIPSCO.