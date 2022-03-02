Relative caregivers of abused children set to get voice in court hearings

An adult relative caring for a child after the child has been removed from a dangerous home situation soon will be entitled to directly participate in court hearings concerning services needed by the child or terminating the parent-child relationship.

Under current law, only state-licensed foster parents have a statutory right to intervene in legal proceedings pertaining to abused or neglected children.

Senate Enrolled Act 410, which won final legislative approval Wednesday and now goes to the governor to be signed into law, gives the same right to unlicensed caregivers who are related to, and taking of, an abused child.

It follows the October 2021 death of Judah Morgan, a 4-year-old in LaPorte County, who died after suffering severe injuries from blunt force trauma in his birth parents' home, notwithstanding repeated warnings to the Department of Child Services by his caregiver, a second cousin, that the child was at risk if returned again to his parents.

Under this legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, the caregiver would have been entitled to speak at court hearings concerning the disposition of the child.

"SEA 410 will help prevent more cases like Judah's from occurring," Bohacek said. "Caregivers will finally have the opportunity to intervene in a child's case and hopefully provide them with refuge from the abuse they face."

The LaPorte County prosecutor's office has charged Judah's father and mother in his homicide.

