Rep. Mrvan votes to advance Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

It also caps insulin costs for Americans with diabetes at $35 per month, limits how much seniors must pay for prescription drugs, reduces premiums for individuals purchasing health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, and expands Medicare to include coverage for hearing services and greater in-home care for seniors and the disabled.

In addition, the legislation incentivizes businesses and consumers to switch to renewable energy resources, creates a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, funds the replacement of lead water pipes and other water infrastructure improvements, expands access to post-high school job training programs, and supports the construction of 1 million affordable homes, among other provisions.

Mrvan noted the legislation largely is paid for by raising taxes on corporations and high net worth individuals, as well as by stepping up enforcement of federal tax laws.

"These provisions demonstrate the knowledge that workers and working families are the key to creating wealth and prosperity for all individuals," Mrvan said.