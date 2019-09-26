VALPARAISO — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, has endorsed fellow Democrat Bill Durnell in his race for mayor of Valparaiso.
"Bill Durnell is a proven leader and successful business owner," Visclosky said in a prepared statement. "He understands how to work well with others and create more business opportunities and good-paying jobs in Valparaiso. I am proud to support Bill Durnell for mayor of Valparaiso."
The endorsement came after Visclosky and Durnell met at the latter's downtown business, Roots Organic Juice Café. The pair reportedly discussed the reason Durnell is running for mayor and how he can benefit the city and surrounding region.
"Congressman Visclosky never loses sight of what is best for his constituents," Durnell said in a prepared statement. "That’s why I am extremely grateful for his endorsement. It means a lot both to me and to the Valpo voters who have supported him through his decades of public service."
Visclosky has represented Indiana’s 1st Congressional district since 1985.
Durnell won the Democratic party’s nomination for mayor during the May municipal primary. He is facing off against Republican City Councilman Matt Murphy in the November general election.
"He is a first-time candidate for public office but a long-time business leader in the private sector in both large corporate and small business arenas and an active community leader in the city of Valparaiso," Visclosky said.