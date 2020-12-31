 Skip to main content
Republic threatens to stop Griffith trash pickups
Griffith Town Hall

Griffith Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GRIFFITH — The Town Council assured residents on Tuesday trash collection services will continue even though Republic Services of Indiana threatens to stop collections on Jan. 31.

Republic recently sent a letter to Griffith's attorneys making the threat if the town does not start paying higher recycling rates than called for in the current contract.

"Republic cannot indefinitely continue to unilaterally shoulder the increased cost of providing collection services to Griffith," the letter states in part.

With the cost of providing recycling services skyrocketing, the two sides have been in conflict over the past year.

The council said some of the top contract lawyers in Indiana have reviewed the contract and all believe the contract was legally renewed and is in full force.

In December 2016, the town made the original agreement, which included two three-year extensions at Griffith's option.

"We chose to let the contract renew under the terms of the agreement," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

The council approved the extension in 2019.

Ryfa said the contract clearly lists the renewal rate charges.

"(The lawyers) have given us an opinion that Griffith has every right to renew at the specified rates."

Ryfa added he does not believe Republic has the right to force higher fees just because its costs are increasing.

However, Ryfa also tossed an olive branch into the dispute.

"Republic has provided exceptional services and we hope the we can come to a resolution that is fair to our citizens," he said. "We're certainly willing to sit down and talk to Republic."

