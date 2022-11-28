Republican John Cannon seeking to return as mayor of Portage

PORTAGE — Three years after Democrat Sue Lynch unseated Republican John Cannon for mayor of Portage, Cannon has announced his hope to return the favor.

Cannon said he is running for mayor in next year's election.

"The current Democrat city leadership in Portage has gone unchecked, untested, and unquestioned for far too long," he said. "Their lack of communication, transparency and governance has become well known and I owe it to you to provide the required leadership and direction that you deserve."

Lynch had initially served as mayor for a couple of week following former Republican Mayor James Snyder's federal conviction on bribery and tax obstruction charges in February 2019. She had taken over the city's top job by virtue of her position as city council president.

Lynch was then replaced as mayor at the start of March 2019 by Cannon, who was voted in by Republican precinct officials to finish Snyder's term.

Lynch then went on to unseat Cannon during the 2019 general election, took over the office at the start of 2020 and has served ever since.

"I am running for mayor because it is time to bring fiscal responsibility, honesty, integrity and transparency back to our city," Lynch had said of her run for the post. "It is time to put politics aside and work for all citizens. Now more than ever we need a person with leadership skills and experience working with our business community, our schools, our employees and our citizens. After eight long years of negative headlines it is time to move forward and create a positive image for our city."

Cannon said as part of his announcement, "As a previous mayor of Portage and city council member I have always been committed to communication and transparency in our government. My administration brought to light the transgressions of the previous Democrat clerk treasurer resulting in his felony conviction and taxpayer dollars being repaid."

"My team and I connected with residents in ways not previously seen," Cannon said. "We saw Willowcreek Road receive needed repaving, fostered through numerous projects, and ensured a safer Portage."

Cannon officially kicks off his candidacy with an event at 10 a.m. Friday at the Portage Public Library at 2665 Irving St.