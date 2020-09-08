Republican leader in Indiana Senate stepping down after three decades of service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The author of Indiana's "Lifeline Law" that has saved lives at college campuses across the Hoosier State is resigning his seat in the Indiana Senate.

State Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, announced Monday he is quitting Nov. 4 — midway through his eighth four-year term — saying that he's looking forward "to the opportunity to serve in new capacities in the years ahead."

"Serving the people of Indiana for the past 30 years has been the greatest honor of my life," Merritt said. "I'm incredibly thankful to the people of Marion and Hamilton counties who have placed their trust in me and given me the chance to work on so many critical issues for our region and state."

Merritt is the longest-serving Republican currently serving in the Senate. Since 2004, he also has led internal meetings of Senate Republicans as majority caucus chairman.

In addition, Merritt is chairman of the Senate Committee on Utilities.

"Jim has been a dedicated, hard-working member of our caucus for decades, and he will leave an admirable legacy behind when he steps down," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.