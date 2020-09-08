 Skip to main content
Republican leader in Indiana Senate stepping down after three decades of service
The author of Indiana's "Lifeline Law" that has saved lives at college campuses across the Hoosier State is resigning his seat in the Indiana Senate.

State Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, announced Monday he is quitting Nov. 4 — midway through his eighth four-year term — saying that he's looking forward "to the opportunity to serve in new capacities in the years ahead."

"Serving the people of Indiana for the past 30 years has been the greatest honor of my life," Merritt said. "I'm incredibly thankful to the people of Marion and Hamilton counties who have placed their trust in me and given me the chance to work on so many critical issues for our region and state."

Merritt is the longest-serving Republican currently serving in the Senate. Since 2004, he also has led internal meetings of Senate Republicans as majority caucus chairman.

In addition, Merritt is chairman of the Senate Committee on Utilities.

"Jim has been a dedicated, hard-working member of our caucus for decades, and he will leave an admirable legacy behind when he steps down," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.

"He has a true servant's heart and cares deeply about the lives of Hoosiers across the state — especially those who face tough struggles and hardships and are at risk of falling through the cracks. His knowledge, compassion and helpful spirit will truly be missed in the Senate."

Merritt perhaps is best known in the Region for sponsoring and promoting the Lifeline Law that allows Hoosiers under age 21 to call or text 911 for medical assistance on behalf of an inebriated friend, or to report a drug overdose, sexual assault or other crimes, without being subject to potential criminal penalties for underage drinking and similar offenses.

He was unsuccessful in his 2019 campaign for Indianapolis mayor.

