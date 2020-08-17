Republican Party attracts another Lake County elected official

Like Gruszka, Snedecor said the views and platforms of the national Democratic Party were much different when he first ran for the mayor’s office 13 years ago.

He said he’s become increasingly concerned during the last several months as the national Democratic Party platform has moved “more and more to the left.”

“The efforts of the progressive left have driven many people, moderates and conservatives, away from the Democratic Party,” Snedecor said last week.

Although Gruszka is now affiliated with a different political party, he said he will continue to put forth the same efforts to enhance the town of Lowell and he will continue supporting unions.

“I'm the same person yesterday as I am today,” he said.

He also told supporters he's always collaborated well with Republicans while he's served on the Town Council, even when he was a Democrat.

“It worked out well, we never really had indifferences,” Gruszka said. “We got the job done for the town.”

Lowell Councilman Chris Salatas, a Republican, agrees the council has accomplished much together, and he's excited about Gruszka switching parties.