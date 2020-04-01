Republican senator has no qualms about voting in favor of $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., voted in favor of the largest emergency spending package in American history "without any difficulty or pangs of guilt," despite his commitment as a fiscal conservative to responsible federal spending and reducing the national debt.
In an exclusive interview with The Times, Indiana's senior senator said Wednesday it was an easy decision to vote "aye" March 25 on the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, alongside 95 of his Senate colleagues.
"It was clearly the most responsible action to take from a public health standpoint, from an economic standpoint and from a longer-term fiscal standpoint," Young said.
The first-term senator likened his support for the CARES Act to the position he said Republican President Ronald Reagan took in the 1980s toward defense spending during the Cold War: "First you figure out whatever you need to keep the American people safe and secure, and then you spend it."
"The same sort of approach should apply as it relates to a global pandemic," Young said.
The CARES Act appropriates $500 billion to help businesses, states and localities weather the COVID-19 crisis; creates a $349 billion loan program for small businesses; and provides $130 billion in relief to hospitals and other medical companies.
It also funds direct assistance to eligible Americans in the form of a one-time, $1,200 payment to individuals making less than $75,000 a year, with a reduced payment for annual earnings up to $100,000; a $2,400 payment to married couples with less than $150,000 in income; and an additional $500 per child payment.
"We have tens of millions of American workers who have been mandated by government to stay home, and they need to be made whole at this time so they can meet their basic expenditures. It's just an issue of fairness," Young said.
Young also hopes the money — technically an advance refundable credit on Americans' 2020 income taxes — will convince people who feel ill to stay home, rather than forcing themselves to go to work, and possibly infect others, because they can't afford to miss a few days of pay.
"We're reducing the community spread by making households whole during this time," he said.
At the same time, Young expects the federal assistance will keep workers connected to their employers, and help companies stay in business, so the economy can pick right up again once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.
"The hope is we can stanch this public health crisis in fairly short order and that workers can go back to work at their jobs," Young said.
"Nothing would be more damaging to our nation's balance sheet than to put tens of millions, or even hundreds of millions, of Americans on public assistance, and to have no jobs for these furloughed workers to go back to."
Young contends that resuming what he described as "the healthiest economy in five decades" will have the added benefit of growing federal tax revenue and partially offsetting the costs of the coronavirus relief package.
The senator acknowledged the United States already was running an annual budget deficit topping $1 trillion even before coronavirus shut down the nation's economy; a deficit he attributed to the costs of an aging population and health care.
"Until you address the underlying spending challenges associated with that, you're going to continue to have deficits. But you'll have far worse deficits if you don't have a growing economy," Young said.
When asked whether he favors cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid to balance the budget, Young said the policy agenda — "for better, and sometimes for worse" — lately is driven by the president, and he said neither Republican President Donald Trump, nor any of the Democratic candidates, are pushing for entitlement reforms.
"I do not believe that will be in the works, so it's all the more important that we ensure we protect all Americans, and future generations, by resuming economic growth as quickly as possible — even if that means spending money in the near-term so that we can get back to work," Young said.
