Republican senator has no qualms about voting in favor of $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

"We have tens of millions of American workers who have been mandated by government to stay home, and they need to be made whole at this time so they can meet their basic expenditures. It's just an issue of fairness," Young said.

Young also hopes the money — technically an advance refundable credit on Americans' 2020 income taxes — will convince people who feel ill to stay home, rather than forcing themselves to go to work, and possibly infect others, because they can't afford to miss a few days of pay.

"We're reducing the community spread by making households whole during this time," he said.

At the same time, Young expects the federal assistance will keep workers connected to their employers, and help companies stay in business, so the economy can pick right up again once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

"The hope is we can stanch this public health crisis in fairly short order and that workers can go back to work at their jobs," Young said.

"Nothing would be more damaging to our nation's balance sheet than to put tens of millions, or even hundreds of millions, of Americans on public assistance, and to have no jobs for these furloughed workers to go back to."