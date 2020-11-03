Republicans leading in all three Porter County judge races

Chidester, 65, who lives in Center Township with his wife, retired Judge Harper, has served as superior court judge for 18 years.

"I am running to maintain stability and experience in the leadership of our court system," he said. "Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Porter County will have lost over 140 years of judicial experience through the retirement of four judges and three magistrates."

Fish, 49, who lives with his wife, daughter, son and dog in Valparaiso, said he has never held elected office.

"I am called to serve and passionate about helping and protecting people," he said.

"I strive to have a servant's heart," Fish said. "I believe I can best use the skills and abilities I have developed during my professional life working as judge for the people of Porter County."

Soliday, 53, who was born and raised in Valparaiso and currently lives in Chesterton with his wife and two Boston Terriers, said he is taking this first shot at elected office because he has the right experience, passion for the law and a dedication to the community.