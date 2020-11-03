Republicans leading in all three Porter County judge races

VALPARAISO — With nearly 62% of the vote counted Tuesday night, the three Republican candidates for judge were leading the way in their races.
Republican incumbent Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer was leading Democratic challenger Mitch Peters, Republican Christopher Buckley had a lead over incumbent Democratic Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester and Republican Mike Fish was ahead of Democrat Matt Soliday for the Superior Court seat being vacated by Republican Roger Bradford.
DeBoer, 53, who was appointed by the governor to complete the final year of service for retired Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, said she has acquired the skills required for the job through her years serving as deputy prosecutor, private attorney and judicial officer.
"My experience on the bench and my proven track record demonstrates my commitment, dedication and skills to work hard to deliver," she said.
Peters, 63, said he is taking his first shot at elected office because he believes himself the best person for the job.
"My life experience and legal experience make me uniquely qualified to address the issues and render compassionate justice," he said.
Buckley, 40, said, "I am running for Porter Superior Court 4 because after 18 years I feel the Court needs a new perspective and new energy that I can bring," Buckley said. "I will also bring humility, respect, understanding, dignity, and most importantly — the ability to listen — back to Court 4."
Chidester, 65, who lives in Center Township with his wife, retired Judge Harper, has served as superior court judge for 18 years.
"I am running to maintain stability and experience in the leadership of our court system," he said. "Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Porter County will have lost over 140 years of judicial experience through the retirement of four judges and three magistrates."
Fish, 49, who lives with his wife, daughter, son and dog in Valparaiso, said he has never held elected office.
"I am called to serve and passionate about helping and protecting people," he said.
"I strive to have a servant's heart," Fish said. "I believe I can best use the skills and abilities I have developed during my professional life working as judge for the people of Porter County."
Soliday, 53, who was born and raised in Valparaiso and currently lives in Chesterton with his wife and two Boston Terriers, said he is taking this first shot at elected office because he has the right experience, passion for the law and a dedication to the community.
"My goal is to ensure that fairness and justice are always protected in our courts," he said. "We are in a very uncertain time and the citizens of Porter County deserve a judge with the right experience."
