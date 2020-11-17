Republicans reject face mask mandate in first debate of new Indiana General Assembly

She hopes it will somewhat resemble the usual House atmosphere she felt was missing Tuesday with no staff milling about the chamber, lawmakers mostly sitting quietly in their seats, and entry and exit organized to prevent bunching in the hallways.

"That was something I noticed, how quiet the chamber was before we got started," Olthoff said. "It was different. But what we needed to do."

Slager said his experience going back to the Statehouse was like trying to drink water from a fire hose, between reconnecting with old friends, meeting the new members, and starting to craft the 10 legislative proposals he plans to file next year.

"I'm going to try to pick up where I left off," Slager said. "Frankly, I've already been handling some issues, taking calls, and working on getting some bills put together."

"So this (Organization Day) was really just kind of a formality."

Both Slager and Olthoff said they had no qualms voting against adding a mask requirement to the House rules. Olthoff said imposing a penalty for not wearing a mask "is going a step too far for my taste."

"I don't want to get my colleagues sick. They don't want to get me sick," Olthoff said. "How strict do we have to be? It didn't look like there was a problem."