Republicans retain leadership posts in Indiana House and Senate

The 40 Republicans in the 50-member Indiana Senate, including Sen.-elect Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, agreed Wednesday to retain their chamber leaders for two more years.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, was reelected to his leadership post, managing the flow of legislation and serving as the Senate's presiding officer when the lieutenant governor is not available.

He'll continue to be assisted by Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, as majority floor leader, and Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, as majority caucus chairman.

"It is truly an honor and privilege to serve as (leader) of this esteemed body," Bray said. "This job would not be possible without the support of each of our talented senators, and I'm grateful to my fellow caucus members for again putting their trust in me."

House Republicans, who also enjoy supermajority status in the 100-member chamber, likewise voted to retain Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, for the 123rd Indiana General Assembly.

Serving alongside Huston once again will be Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, as majority caucus chairman, and Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, as floor leader.

"I'm humbled and honored to be selected to continue serving in this leadership position, and I'm excited about the future of our state," Huston said.

"We have an incredibly talented team, and we're going to keep our focus on issues important to Hoosier families and businesses, and ensure Indiana continues to live within its means."

The designated House and Senate leaders officially will take up their posts Nov. 22, when both chambers convene for the Legislature's annual one-day organizational meeting.

Daily sessions of the General Assembly are set to begin in early January and likely will continue until late April, with lawmakers working to craft a two-year state budget and tackling other key issues.